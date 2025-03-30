New Juventus boss Igor Tudor was satisfied with the result against Genoa as he didn’t expect more from his players after only a few days of training.Tudor was still content with the outcome

The management decided to sack Thiago Motta on the back of a woeful run of results, entrusting Tudor with the mission of salvaging what’s left of the campaign by, first and foremost, securing Champions League football.

Following Bologna’s away win in Venice, the Bianconeri felt even more obliged to secure victory on Saturday and remain within striking distance of fourth place.

Juve dominated the action against the Grifone. Although they only scored a solitary goal courtesy of Kenan Yildiz, they created several chances throughout the match while risking little at the back.

So while it wasn’t necessarily the greatest display, , considering the limited time he had to turn things around.