New Juventus boss Igor Tudor was satisfied with the result against Genoa as he didn’t expect more from his players after only a few days of training.Tudor was still content with the outcome
The management decided to sack Thiago Motta on the back of a woeful run of results, entrusting Tudor with the mission of salvaging what’s left of the campaign by, first and foremost, securing Champions League football.
Following Bologna’s away win in Venice, the Bianconeri felt even more obliged to secure victory on Saturday and remain within striking distance of fourth place.
Juve dominated the action against the Grifone. Although they only scored a solitary goal courtesy of Kenan Yildiz, they created several chances throughout the match while risking little at the back.
So while it wasn’t necessarily the greatest display, , considering the limited time he had to turn things around.
“I am very satisfied, Genoa are a strong team that are doing well, and are capable of causing problems through several players,” said the Croatian in is post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.
“Our performance wasn’t the best, the enthusiasm was there, but in three days of training, you can’t expect too much. You have to adapt, look for more forward passes, but today the boys gave everything.
“The result was well deserved, we’re happy for the fans and for the heart we showed and effort we put into it, and now we have a good week ahead to work together.
Tudor then went on to discuss some individuals. While he heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli, he ackowledged that Teun Koopmeiners still has some work to do to return to return to the version that delighted Bergamo in previous years.
“Locatelli showed great quality to find Yildiz. Kenan has important skills, but [Dusan] Vlahovic also did very well.
“We could have scored more, but the important thing was to win. A 1-0 win can be a starting point from which to grow further.
“Teun is not in his best form, but he is a strong player. You only get out of these periods with hard work. He is a good guy, with great control, and he has to understand how important he is to us. He has all the qualities to return to his best.
“It was exciting, for me, this match. It’s important that the fans supported us, we needed it.”
No Comments