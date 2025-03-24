New Juventus head coach Igor Tudor had already praised a Bianconeri star as the best player in his position. But ironically, he might never have the chance to field him on the pitch.

During his brief stint at Lazio, the Croatian manager played against Juve on three different occasions, one in Serie A, which ended with the Biancocelesti’s victory, and two contests in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, with Max Allegri’s men prevailing on that occasion.

Ahead of one of these contests, Tudor tried to inspire Lazio striker Taty Castellanos by telling him he’ll be up against the best defender in the world in the shape of Gleison Bremer.

“Look over there. There is a defender who, for me, is the best in the world,” said the 46-year-old while referring to the Brazilian defender (as recalled by IlBianconero).

“Is there anything more beautiful than playing against the best in the world? No, there isn’t.”

Tudor, in his turn, was a robust defender, so his opinion on this particular matter certainly weighs. But sadly for the Croatian boss, he’ll be deprived of the Brazilian’s services likely until the end of the season, as the 27-year-old is still recovering from a devastating ACL injury suffered in October.

And with the former Lazio and Marseille manager only appointed as a caretaker coach until the end of the season, he might never have the chance to utilize the defender whom he greatly admires, even though some sources believe the club still has a slight hope of regaining Bremer’s services for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Tudor will also be hoping to convince the management in the next few months and earn a permanent role. His contract reportedly includes an automatic renewal option that can be triggered if he manages to qualify for the Champions League.