Juventus manager Igor Tudor made some interesting comments following his team’s goalless draw against Milan, especially when asked about the full-time whistles.

The two Serie A giants clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium, but the contest failed to live up the the expectations.

While the Bianconeri were the slightly better team in the first half, Max Allegri’s men were more dangerous after the break. They came close to breaking the deadlock, but Christian Pulisic sent his penalty kick high and wide, while Rafael Leao spurned two easy chances following his introduction.

Igor Tudor explains his choices against Milan

In the end, both teams settled for a draw, and Tudor considered it a fair result, while patting himself on the back for switching from a 3-4-2-1 to a 3-5-2 system.

“After we switched to a 3-5-2, they stopped creating chances,” said the 46-year-old while speaking to the press after the match (via IlBianconero).

“It was a difficult match, it’s a shame because we tried to win. The draw is fair.”

“The changes? It was a choice we had to make. We had planned to take off Conceicao at that moment, due to his physical condition. David and Yildiz were tired.

“To send the message that we wanted to win, we put two forwards, and three in the middle to contain well in that area of ​​the pitch.”

Igor Tudor (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has once again fired blanks, but the Juventus boss insists that his overall performance was positive.

“Pressure is part of this club. I liked David’s display, but I didn’t like that he couldn’t score. He’s a goalscorer, but even if he didn’t score, he did well.

“You make decisions, you watch, you observe, and off you go.”

Tudor ‘didn’t hear’ Juventus fans jeering at full-time

When the referee blew the final whistle, the Juventus fans in the stands responded with jeers, voicing their irritation with the team’s performance. And yet, Tudor claimed he didn’t hear them, but is rather satisfied with the team’s status.

“Jeers? I didn’t hear them, I immediately headed down the tunnel.”

“I’m satisfied. This is a positive, united dressing room, with a mentality of working hard and always doing better. We’ve made very few mistakes in games; I’ve played about twenty since I’ve been here. None of them were easy, but we’ve made very few mistakes.

“This is us, Juve, this team, they have to earn everything. I’m happy to have them, to train, to improve them every day, and to improve myself as well. I’m very critical, but we need positivity.

“Nobody likes Juve drawing or not winning. I have an eye and a conscience when the team does what it should and when it doesn’t.”

Finally, the Croatian identified Inter as the best-equipped team to clinch the Scudetto title.

“I don’t think this is the right time to pass judgment on Juventus (as a Scudetto contender). Inter are above the rest. This is how I see it, and then we’ll see what the future holds.