Juventus manager Igor Tudor would be happy to host Filip Kostic next season after being convinced by his displays.

After spending two years in Turin, the winger was sent out on loan to Fenerbahce last summer after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans. Despite making a strong impression on Jose Mourinho, he couldn’t earn a permanent transfer, as the Turkish giants opted to pursue other players this summer.

Igor Tudor hoping to keep Filip Kostic at Juventus

The Serbian then made a swift return to Juventus, and was immediately reinstated in the squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup campaign. While he wasn’t always a starter, Kostic did enough to win Tudor’s favour.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the Croatian manager has now asked the management to maintain the 32-year-old’s services for next season.

This would arguably be a sensible decision, as we had already listed the reasons why keeping Kostic would be the right choice for the club.

Roma & Atalanta interested in Kostic

Kostic can act as a backup for Andrea Cambiaso on the left flank in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation, although this might be a temporary solution until Juan Cabal regains his optimal physical condition.

The source also reveals that Roma and Atalanta have also enquired about the player’s availability. The two clubs will play similar formations to Tudor’s, with Gian Piero Gasperini taking over the Italian capital side, and his old disciple, Ivan Juric, replacing him at Atalanta.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Juventus management will heed Tudor’s call and turn down all offers, or open the door for a potential sale, given that the player’s contract will expire next summer.