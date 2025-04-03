Juventus manager Igor Tudor believes the current version of Khephren Thuram is still significantly far from the end product.

The French midfielder joined the Bianconeri in the summer, and has thus far proven to be one of the club’s best pieces of business conducted during that transfer campaign. While the likes of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners have yet to justify their hefty price tags, Thuram was certainly worth the 20 million euros paid to OGC Nice, as his transfer value is certainly higher than this figure.

Although he wasn’t always a starter under Thiago Motta, the 24-year-old has been making noticeable strides recently, also emerging as a goal threat.

On Tudor’s managerial debut against Genoa, the Parma native dominated the middle of the park, and should have got one or two assists for his efforts.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the new manager is positive that we have yet to see the best out of the midfielder just yet. Tudor is convinced Thuram can reach comprehensively higher levels and consolidate himself as one of the best-rounded midfielders in Europe.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, we can expect to see the former Nice player locking down a starting role in the new manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation, utilizing his pace and technique to win back possession and launch attacking plays. The French star can be a devastating weapon in transitions.

Interestingly, Tudor was a teammate of Khephren’s father, Lilian Thuram. The two former defenders played side-by-side during their time at Juventus.

Lilian jokingly told the Croatian to immediately strike his son whenever he messes up, as revealed by the Juventus manager during his unveiling.

“Yesterday, I spoke to Lilian, we had a good chat. He said: ‘Look, if he [Khephren] does something wrong, slap him straight away’” revealed Tudor.

“No, he is a well-mannered kid. I know Khephren from his time at Nice, I met him when I was at Marseille.”