Two Juventus stars were on the receiving end of some empathic praise from their manager, Igor Tudor.

The Bianconeri marched toward the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup after winning their second contest at the expense of Wydad CA.

The Moroccan giants showed great desire and determination, but they were no match for Kenan Yildiz and his teammates from a technical standpoint.

Igor Tudor pleased with Juventus win over Wydad

The Serie A representatives thus registered a 4-1 win that ensured their qualification for the Round of 16 with one match to spare.

Nevertheless, Tudor reveals that the heat was an impeding factor for his players, especially due to the early kickoff. Still, he lauded his men for maintaining their composure even when they had a healthy lead.

“It was a slightly different match, also because of the time of day which lowered the pace of the game,” said the 46-year-old in his post-match interview as published by the official Juventus website. “The opponents had prepared well, but starting with an early goal helped us. In football, however, nothing is taken for granted, and I stay alert even with a two- or three-goal lead. The boys did well, two good wins in a row. “Tonight they will enjoy a free dinner, they have earned it. Now, attention turns to Manchester City, a great test awaits us.” Tudor lauds Yildiz & Locatelli Tudor also heaped praise Yildiz, describing him as a rare talent, while also applauding Manuel Locatelli who allowed Dusan Vlahovic to take the spot-kick late in the match. “Kenan has huge potential, he has rare qualities: he can make the difference up front with the dynamism of a midfielder. He’s a special talent, but it’s his mentality that will take him far. “[Dusan] Vlahovic approached today with the right attitude, and he played for the group. And [Manuel] Locatelli’s gesture of letting him take the penalty was a true leader’s gesture.”