Juventus manager Igor Tudor has identified Bologna winger Dan Ndoye as the first player he’d like to add to the squad.

As reported earlier today, the manager had a positive meeting with the club’s newly-appointed General Director, Damien Comolli, on Wednesday.

Hence, all sources in the Italian press agree that the Croatian’s stocks are on the rise, as the hierarchy is now leaning towards confirming him for next season, especially after missing out on Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tudor and Comolli didn’t only discuss the manager’s future and vision, but also shared their thoughts on the market.

Therefore, the pink newspaper reveals that the head coach asked the French director to sign Ndoye from Bologna.

Juventus will attempt to sign Ndoye

The 24-year-old is a Swiss winger who started his career at Lausanne-Sport, then had experiences at OGC Nice and FC Basel before arriving at the Renato Dall’Ara in the summer of 2023.

Ndoye enjoyed a decent first season under Thiago Motta, but he managed to take his game up a notch this term under the tutelage of Vincenzo Italiano.

The Switzerland international made 41 appearances in all competitions, contributing with nine goals and six assists. He also scored the winner in the Coppa Italia final against Milan which ended the Rossoblu’s 61-year drought in the competition.

Nevertheless, Juventus will face stern competition for the Bologna star, as Conte is also keen to bring him to Napoli.

Why Tudor wants Dan Ndoye at Juventus

Ndoye is a versatile winger capable of covering several roles on the flanks. In Tudor’s system, he can fill in one of the two attacking-midfielder roles behind the striker, or one of the two wingback slots.

The Swiss is a right-footed player, but he has excelled both as a classic winger on the right flank and as an inverted winger cutting from the left.