COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 19: Juventus coach Igor Tudor looks on during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Igor Tudor admits he could adopt a new defensive style following the team’s first defeat of the season.

The Bianconeri were hoping to end their five-match streak of successive draws with a win in Como, but they instead succumbed to a 0-2 loss after failing to find the back of the net.

Nico Paz produced a masterclass at the Sinigaglia, providing the assist on the opener for Marc-Oliver Kempf, before scoring the second himself.

On the contrary, Juventus were unable to inflict damage in attack, lacking the final touch when it mattered the most.

Igor Tudor explains intended changes at the back

After the contest, Tudor was asked about his team’s tendency to concede goals from set-pieces, as Como’s first goal stemmed from a corner kick.

The Croatian admitted that his players are struggling with the zonal marking, so it could be time to resort to a more traditional man-to-man marking.

“That’s a good question. Maybe we can start man-marking and share the responsibility more,” said Tudor in his post-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“Man-marking might be an idea. We’ll talk to the players and see what they have to say about it.”

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

With Juventus without a win in six matches, some might argue that the 46-year-old is beginning to walk on thin ice.

Nevertheless, Tudor insists that he’s only focused on his work, as this sort of pressure is synonymous with the nature of his profession.

“A coach is always worried; the answer is obvious. I’ve been hearing about decisive matches for 30 years now, and it’s something that doesn’t interest me much.

“At the moment, I’m only thinking about how to improve the team.”

Tudor defends Juventus performance against Como

As for Juve’s performance against Como, the manager insisted that the display wasn’t as torrid as the result might suggest, claiming that his players were able to display some positive aspects.

“I’m Disappointed with the result, but I saw some good things. We were very organised, but unfortunately, we conceded early on from a set piece.

“Then we did some good things, but we just lacked the final pass and shot. I had the feeling we lacked danger in the final meters, and unfortunately, we wasted a few good chances in the first half.”

The manager also explained that he kept his lineup intact for 75 minutes because he was hoping to avoid the risk of fielding four attackers and leaving acres of space at the back.

“Because I wanted to play with two wingers, but it’s hard to hold up the team with a back four like that. It was right to try in the last twenty minutes. But then we were hit on the counterattack.”