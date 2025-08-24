PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus coach Igor Tudor reconfirmed Manuel Locatelli as skipper, while naming four players who will serve as vice-captains.

The captaincy was a hot topic last season, particularly during Thiago Motta’s tumultuous reign. The Italian Brazilian manager relegated former club captain Danilo to the bench, and then decided to rotate the armband between several players, including Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso and Locatelli.

Following his appointment in March, Tudor swiftly dispelled the confusion by naming Locatelli as the club’s first captain.

Tudor reveals Juventus captaincy hierarchy

Ahead of the new campaign, the Croatian manager decided to lift the lid on the rest of the hierarchy by appointing a vice-captain and three other players who will act as the locker-room leaders.

“Locatelli is our captain, and we’re happy he’s with us,” said Tudor in his press conference ahead of the club’s Serie A opener against Parma (via JuventusNews24).

“Bremer is the vice-captain, then there’s [Kenan] Yildiz, [Khephren] Thuram, and [Federico] Gatti. It’s a group of captains agreed upon between the club and the squad. This is the hierarchy we decided to adopt this season.”

Interestingly, the club’s most senior outfielder, Weston McKennie, wasn’t chosen, suggesting that his future at the club remains far from certain. Cambiaso’s omission also raised some eyebrows.

Tudor names Locatelli as penalty-taker

On a separate note, Tudor also confirmed Locatelli as the club’s main penalty-taker. The midfielder successfully converted the spot-kick that earned Juventus a last-day victory over Venezia last season and subsequently secured the club’s spot in the Champions League.

“After that penalty last season, Locatelli deserves it. It’s not a big deal; there are plenty of good penalty takers.

“I don’t give it much importance. I’m happy to have players like him, but Yildiz, Conceicao, and David also have the ability to take them. So do Koopmeiners and Cambiaso. We have the quality players to convert them.”