An excited Igor Tudor held his first press conference on Thursday after being appointed as the new Juventus manager.

The 46-year-old is a former Bianconeri defender who also served as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo during his one-season reign in the 2020/21 season.

So after deciding to sack Thiago Motta due to a series of woeful results in recent weeks, the club turned to the Croatian, entrusting him with the task of restoring the team’s lost soul and pride and securing Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

The press conference began with Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli presenting the new manager while reserving a few words for his predecessor.

Afterwards, Tudor took centre stage, insisting that coaching Juventus is an objective for every manager.

“Greetings to everyone, I know you a little. I thank the director, the whole club for this opportunity,” said the former Lazio and Marseille manager via IlBianconero.

I will give my all to do the right job, which must be done. There are emotions, clearly, not only because of what Juve represents.

“Everyone would like to coach Juve. Above all, there is a desire to do well, to fulfill the objective and we all know what it is. I believe so much in this team, it has strong players.

“There was only a little time to work. Everyone arrived yesterday. But there will be no excuses. I have never looked for them in my life. I look for challenges and responsibilities. So here we go.”

Tudor also heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic, who gave him a warm welcome, while hinting he could start alongside Randal Kolo Muani.

“Dusan made a nice gesture. He’s a very strong player, and I’m happy to coach him. I’ve spoken about him in the past. These are facts, not words. We’re talking about a player who has all the qualities that a top-notch star must possess.

“He can score goals, he understands the game, he’s intelligent and a motivator, but he’s coming from a rough period. We talked, we exchanged opinions. He’s ready to work hard.

“There’s him, there’s Kolo, two strong strikers who can either play together or alternate. It’s important to have strong players, otherwise, a coach can’t do anything. It’s stimulating.”

The Croatian was asked about his short-term contract, but he insisted that is on the back of his mind, as his main focus is the team’s next fixture.

“I’ve been abroad for many years now. I can be a bit particular, but I make choices with my heart. I joined, contract or no contract, if I feel it’s right, I continue, if it’s not right, I go home.

“I live in the present, even this job here. Having a 10-year contract changes little. I would like to have a 10-year contract, but I still do my job. There’s the match on Saturday, we motivate ourselves, this is the life of a coach. We can’t control what’s in the future.”

Moreover, Tudor is keen to avoid replicating the captaincy chaos witnessed during Motta’s reign, so he immediately confirmed Manuel Locatelli as the club’s skipper.

“Everyone must take responsibility. Everyone must go in the same direction. Of course, there are those who play and those who don’t. But it’s about building the group.

“The captain will be Locatelli. We will name two or three more players in the next few days. Manuel is a good guy, a good person, he has the right attributes for the role.”