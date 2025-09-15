Kenan Yildiz once again proved his growing importance to Juventus as he played a decisive role in their Derby d’Italia victory over Inter Milan. The 20-year-old continues to mature into one of the club’s most influential players, delivering performances that belie his age and strengthening his position as a cornerstone of Juventus’ long-term project.

Yildiz Thriving Under Tudor

Juventus have identified Yildiz as a key figure for the coming seasons, and his development under Igor Tudor has been a significant factor in his progress. While he struggled to find consistency during Thiago Motta’s tenure, even facing speculation over a possible loan move, the change in leadership has unlocked his potential.

Tudor has entrusted the young forward with greater responsibility, often granting him freedom in attacking roles. This confidence has enabled Yildiz to embrace the challenge of becoming the poster boy for the current Juventus side, where his influence continues to grow.

Tactical Insights from the Derby d’Italia

Despite his overall impact, Tudor noted that Yildiz did not fully carry out specific tactical instructions during the clash with Inter. Speaking to Calciomercato, the Juventus coach explained, “I used a sort of diamond formation with Yildiz behind Vlahovic, but we didn’t do it well. We didn’t press well and we dropped back too quickly. He has to find space behind the striker; he’s a strong player, and strong players need to stay closer to the goal. Now we have to adapt because we have three central attackers; we have to make the most of our squad. It’s nice to win even if you don’t have a great game.”

Tudor’s comments underline both the expectations placed on Yildiz and the broader tactical flexibility required as Juventus balance their attacking options. While there are areas for refinement in his positional play, the manager’s trust highlights the belief that Yildiz will continue to develop into a decisive figure.

The Derby d’Italia win reinforced Juventus’ credentials this season, and Yildiz’s growing role is central to their ambitions. Even when performances are not flawless, the ability to secure victories reflects the resilience of the squad and the promise of its rising star.