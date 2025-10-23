Juventus manager Igor Tudor saw positive signs in the defeat to Real Madrid, but insists that his players should have dealt better with certain situations.

The Bianconeri put on an admirable effort in Wednesday’s big Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they left the pitch empty-handed after failing to convert their chances, as the home side prevailed thanks to a solitary goal from Jude Bellingham.

Igor Tudor satisfied with Juventus effort despite defeat to Real Madrid

After the contest, Tudor was pleased with what he saw from his men in terms of character, but lamented the goal they conceded.

“I really liked the approach; the team played with character and courage,” said the Croatian in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“Then, obviously, against Real Madrid you’re pushed back into your own half and you have to know how to suffer.

“We did what we had planned well, but then Vinicius instigated the goal. He showed extraordinary individual quality while surrounded by three defenders.”

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Brazilian forward had Weston McKennie, Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti marking him, but he somehow managed to find a shooting angle. His effort was denied by the post, but Bellingham reacted first on the rebound.

Therefore, Tudor admits his men could have been a bit more determined on this occasion.

“I don’t know. There were three of them; maybe they were too respectful or afraid of giving away a penalty. These are situations that can happen in football.”

Tudor heaps praise on Dusan Vlahovic

The Juventus manager also defended Dusan Vlahovic who squandered the team’s most dangerous opportunity in the contest. The Serbian bomber latched onto the counter and was able to repel Militao, but couldn’t beat Thibaut Courtois.

“Maybe a little more precision was needed, or clarity in front of the goal. It’s hard to say in the heat of the moment.

“Dusan played a great match, both in terms of commitment and clarity. Even on his most crucial occasion, he remained focused and performed well.”

“Now we need to recharge our batteries, because we’ll be back on the pitch in a few days.”

Juve’s next contest is a Serie A clash against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.