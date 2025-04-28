PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Juventus returned to winning ways at the expense of the doomed Monza. Despite going down to 10 men following Kenan Yildiz’s dismissal at the end of the first half, the Bianconeri were able to maintain their two-goal lead.

As usual, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath.

We begin with Nico Gonzalez who opened the scoring with a sensational long-range effort. As the source explains, the Argentine took his tally to 27 goals in Serie A, but this is only his second strike from the outside of the box. The previous one ensued in January 2023 when he scored for Fiorentina against Lazio.

Renato Veiga provided the assist for Gonzalez. The Portuguese has now opened his assist account in Europe’s Top Five leagues on his 29th appearance between the Premier League and Serie A.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani doubled the Old Lady’s lead with a clinical finish, thus ending his goal drought. Since his arrival in Italy in January, no Serie A player has managed to score more goals than the PSG loan loanee, except for Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui (9).

The Frenchman has thus far bagged six strikes, on par with Como’s Assane Diao, who also arrived in the peninsula in mid-season.

Khephren Thuram created his compatriot’s goal with a surging run followed by a clever pass. The French midfielder has now set a new career best, as he took his season tally to five assists. Among the new Serie A arrivals, only Nico Paz and Youssouf Fofana (six each) have registered more assists.

Finally, Igor Tudor has become the first Juventus coach to win his first three home fixtures since Maurizio Sarri in 2019. However, the Croatian is still searching for his first victory on the road, having settled for a draw against Roma and suffered a defeat in Parma.