Igor Tudor has admitted that Juventus’ performance against Borussia Dortmund was affected by the physical and mental toll of their recent match against Inter Milan. The Bianconeri had secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Milanese side at the weekend, a result that demanded a significant amount of energy and focus. Just days later, Juventus were required to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where the contest ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Fatigue Takes Its Toll

The match against Dortmund opened up in the second half, with both sides pressing for victory. Juventus twice found the net in added time to avoid defeat, showcasing resilience but also exposing defensive vulnerabilities. Across their last two fixtures, the team has conceded seven goals, a statistic that is likely to concern both supporters and analysts.

Tudor was quick to highlight the influence of fatigue following the win over Inter Milan, emphasising that the schedule had placed his squad under considerable strain. He said via Tuttomercatoweb, “I believe that if this match had been played on Saturday and not two days before Inter, it wouldn’t have been like this. These goals are the result of mental and physical exhaustion after Saturday. At halftime, I saw the players’ faces go blank; they were dead. Bremer hasn’t played for a long time, Cambiaso had been out for 20 days and had no rhythm. Yildiz played two games for the national team, then Inter, and now Borussia. I should have taken him off at halftime, along with two others. You spend a lot and you’re always playing, it’s normal for them to lack freshness and energy.”

Preparing for a Demanding Season

The manager’s remarks underline the challenges Juventus face in balancing domestic and European commitments. With several high-profile matches on the horizon, the importance of squad rotation, conditioning, and tactical adaptability cannot be overstated. Tudor has shown an ability to recognise the issues affecting his side, and this awareness will be crucial in addressing the physical demands of a long campaign.

For Juventus, maintaining energy levels while competing on multiple fronts will define their season. As long as the manager continues to identify areas of concern and provide solutions, supporters will remain confident that the team can withstand the pressure of an intense schedule and continue to secure positive results.