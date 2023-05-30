Tudor set for decisive week: Would he jump ship again for Juventus?

While Max Allegri’s future at Juventus is still hanging in the balance, Igor Tudor remains one of the leading candidates in the race for Turin’s hot seat.

Last week, the 45-year-old revealed that he and Olympique Marseille will hold talks in the coming week.

So as Calciomercato columnist Nicola Balice explains, the decisive week has arrived and Juventus will be monitoring the situation closely.

Although there’s still one round left in the Ligue 1 season, OM have already secured a third place that qualifies them for the Champions League preliminary rounds.

But as Balice points out, Tudor has already jumped ship for the Old Lady once before. That was back in 2020 when Andrea Pirlo asked him to join as his assistant.

At the time, the former defender had to pay from his own pocket to free himself from his contract with Hajduk Split in a gesture that spoke volumes about his undying passion for his former club.

Juve FC say

As long as Pablo Longoria is the president of Marseille, Juventus will most likely share a good rapport with their French counterparts. The Spaniard acted as a Bianconeri executive in the past before assuming a high-profile role in Southern France.

While this should be enough to grant Tudor safe passage to Turin, the main question remains whether Juventus would be willing to part ways with Allegri or confirm him for a third straight campaign.