FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 16: Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 16, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Igor Tudor could unleash the attacking partnership of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani against Parma.

Since taking over from the sacked Thiago Motta, the Croatian implemented a 3-4-2-1 formation. Vlahovic has been the undisputed starter upfront, while Kenan Yildiz and Teun Koopmeiners have been acting as a support crew.

However, the Turkish teenager suffered a knock in training while the Dutch midfielder sustained an Achilles tendon problem during last week’s victory over Lecce.

Therefore, Tudor admitted both players could skip Monday’s away contest against Parma, especially Koopmeiners.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), this situation will prompt the 46-year-old to tweak his system, adopting a 3-5-2 formation.

Hence, Kolo Muani could connect with Vlahovic in attack. This would be the Frenchman’s first start under Tudor.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nicolas Gonzalez should retain his spot on the right wing following his improved displays, while Andrea Cambiaso could make his way back to the starting lineup following his injury ordeal.

The Italy international would slot in his usual place on the left flank, thus pushing Weston McKennie to a more central role. The Texan would join Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park.

Finally, the backline will pick itself in the absence of the injured Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer, so Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly will certainly start at the back.

Despite the expected return of Mattia Perin, Michele Di Gregorio is set to maintain his spot between the sticks, as he remains the club’s ultimate first choice.

Juventus (3-5-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Renato Veiga, Kelly; Nico Gonzalez, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Kolo Muani; Vlahovic