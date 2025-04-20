Juventus manager Igor Tudor tackled several matters ahead of his team’s away contest against Parma, including the availability of Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz.
The two stars were both on the scoresheet in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Lecce, but the Dutchman picked up an Achilles tendon problem during the second half, while the teenager sustained a knock during a training session earlier this week.
At this stage, it remains to be seen if either will join the trip to Parma, but Tudor believes Koopmeiners’ recovery might be difficult.
“We’ve had a long week of work which is a positive thing,” said the manager in his pre-match press conference via the official Juventus website.
“We’ve pushed hard to prepare ourselves as best we can for all the pitfalls that a team doing well can present. We’re expecting a difficult match.
“In terms of injuries, as well as Samuel Mbangula and Federico Gatti, we’ve had a few minor issues with Kenan Yildiz (bruising) and Teun Koopmeiners (Achilles tendon). We’ll assess both of them tomorrow, but Teun’s presence in particular is in doubt.”
The Croatian also heaped praise on three of his players. He described Dusan Vlahovic as a complete player, while praising Nico Gonzalez for his versatility and Renato Veiga for being sharp in possession.
“Dusan Vlahovic’s input is always that to stay in the game, no matter what happens. He’s a complete player, his two assists showed us that. The whole team appreciated them and a goal is on its way.
“As for Nico Gonzalez, he’s a cheerful guy, eager, he loves football and being part of the team. He has a positive mentality which is good for everyone, he can play in two or three positions and also has room for improvement: it’s great to have a guy like him in the team.
“Renato Veiga is a quick-thinking player: he has a great future ahead of him, and that future is in his hands alone.
Finally, Tudor urged journalists to avoid the use of the term ‘caretaker’, one that he particularly loathes.
“‘Caretaker’ is a word that I don’t like. The life of a coach is often decided in just a few games, in solitude with little forward planning, because the future is built game by game.
“And that’s how I like to live, learning lessons from the past and then leaving it behind with no anxiety about what’s to come.”
