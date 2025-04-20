Juventus manager Igor Tudor tackled several matters ahead of his team’s away contest against Parma, including the availability of Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz.

The two stars were both on the scoresheet in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Lecce, but the Dutchman picked up an Achilles tendon problem during the second half, while the teenager sustained a knock during a training session earlier this week.

At this stage, it remains to be seen if either will join the trip to Parma, but Tudor believes Koopmeiners’ recovery might be difficult.