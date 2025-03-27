Igor Tudor welcomed back all the Juventus players who had been away on international duty today, with the exception of one.

The newly appointed Juventus manager took over the role while most of the club’s key players were away representing their respective nations. As one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, Juventus had several players involved in international fixtures, and the club remained hopeful that they would all return without injury concerns.

Fortunately for Juventus, none of the players released for international duty appeared to have suffered any injuries during their time away. This is a significant boost for Tudor as he looks to settle into his new role and implement his tactical ideas as quickly as possible.

However, Andrea Cambiaso was already carrying an injury when he joined the Italy squad. He was not deemed fit enough to feature for his country and subsequently returned to Juventus to continue his recovery. His absence from international matches allowed him to focus entirely on regaining fitness under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz have continued to train separately from the rest of the team as they work towards full recovery. The club’s medical and coaching staff are closely monitoring their progress, as Juventus are eager to have them back in action as soon as possible. Their return to full training will be crucial in ensuring squad depth and competitiveness in the coming fixtures.

Meanwhile, the report states that the only international player yet to return to the squad is Vasilije Adžić. It remains unclear whether he will receive more opportunities under Tudor, as he did not feature prominently under former manager Thiago Motta. His future role within the team is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen if the new manager will integrate him into his plans.

With an important match against Genoa approaching, the squad must adapt quickly to Tudor’s tactical philosophy. The sooner the players understand his approach, the better their chances of securing a victory. Juventus will be looking to make an immediate impact under their new manager and build momentum for the remainder of the season.