Igor Tudor faces a tough challenge as he attempts to steer Juventus into next season’s Champions League. Appointed as manager just last month, the former midfielder inherited a team short on belief and struggling for form. Although recent results offered hope that Juventus were beginning to rediscover their rhythm, the loss to Parma has served as a harsh reminder that consistency remains elusive.

With just a few games left to play this season, every fixture now carries enormous weight. Their next opponent is Monza, a team that has proved tricky for Juventus in previous encounters. Despite their position in the table, Monza have shown they can compete with the bigger sides and will be eager to cause another upset against one of Italy’s most storied clubs.

When a team suffers a demoralising defeat, it can be difficult to recover the momentum needed to finish strongly. Injuries have not helped matters, further limiting Juventus’s ability to field their strongest side. However, there is some positive news on that front. According to Calciomercato, Samuel Mbangula has returned to full training and took part in the most recent session at the Allianz Stadium. His availability could prove useful as the team looks to bounce back.

In contrast, Teun Koopmeiners remains a concern. The midfielder is still recovering from his injury and trained separately from the group, which casts doubt over his involvement in the upcoming match. Juventus will be hoping that he can recover in time to feature before the season concludes, but for now, his condition remains uncertain.

As the campaign nears its end, Juventus cannot afford any further slips. Every player may be required if they are to secure a top-four finish and the financial and competitive benefits that come with Champions League qualification. These final matches will define whether this season ends in disappointment or redemption, and Tudor’s ability to rally his squad could make all the difference.