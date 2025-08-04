Juventus are currently negotiating with Napoli for the possible transfer of Fabio Miretti, but Igor Tudor will hold the final word on the matter.

The 21-year-old returned to Turin this summer following a positive loan stint at Genoa, and his exploits at the Luigi Ferraris earned him several suitors in Serie A.

Nevertheless, the Partenopei emerged as the clear frontrunners in the race. The Italian champions have launched an onslaught for the Juventus youth product, fueled by Giovanni Manna’s desire to reunite with his old Next Gen pupil.

Igor Tudor will decide the fate of Fabio Miretti

In recent days, the two clubs were said to be closing in on a final agreement, with Napoli reducing the gap between their offer and Juve’s asking price. The Southerners are reportedly willing to pay a maximum of €15 million, while Damien Comolli is hoping to drive the figure up, as he did in the negotiations with Olympique Marseille for Timothy Weah.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are also waiting for a final answer from Tudor who has been keeping a close eye on Miretti in pre-season.

The manager was initially hoping to have the young Italian at his disposal for the FIFA Club World Cup, but the latter had to skip the tournament after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Therefore, the Croatian coach is still getting to know the midfielder, and has thus far been impressed by his credentials.

Where would Miretti fit in Tudor’s system

Tudor gave Miretti a starting role in the first friendly of the summer against Reggiana, suggesting that he plans to put him to the test before passing a final judgement.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the Italian’s playing role could raise an issue. Miretti ideally plays as a box-to-box midfielder in a three-man midfield. But in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation, he would have to either adjust to playing in the double pivot, or as an attacking midfielder, a role he performed last season under Patrikc Vieira.