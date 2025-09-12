Igor Tudor’s time as Juventus manager has been marked by consistency and steady progress. Since taking charge, he has lost just once in Serie A, a surprising defeat against Parma towards the end of last season. That result stood out as a rare blemish, yet it also added intrigue to this weekend’s fixture, as Tudor now faces Cristian Chivu, the coach who engineered that Parma victory, but this time leading Inter Milan.

The question is whether Chivu can repeat the feat against a Juventus side that has been gaining strength under Tudor’s guidance. In only a matter of hours the answer will become clear, though the Bianconeri remain confident in their manager’s ability to continue building momentum.

A Strong Start Under Pressure

When Tudor first arrived, his immediate assignment was clear: guide Juventus into the top four and secure Champions League qualification. He achieved that objective within the timeframe set by the club, a success that gave the board reason to continue their faith in him. The decision was also influenced by circumstances, as Antonio Conte declined an approach to return, leaving Tudor as the man entrusted with leading the project forward.

Since then, he has quietly begun to make his mark. His Juventus side has collected seven wins from eleven league matches, along with three draws, illustrating both resilience and the capacity to compete effectively in tight contests. That record has quickly built credibility, particularly after the turbulence that preceded his arrival.

Impressive Numbers to Match Club History

According to Il Bianconero, Tudor has averaged 2.18 points per league game so far. This figure places him in esteemed company, with only Antonio Conte on 2.40, Fabio Capello on 2.33, and Massimiliano Allegri on 2.28 recording stronger averages during their Juventus tenures. While Tudor’s sample size is much smaller, the statistics highlight how effective his start has been.

The challenge for him now is to sustain this level over a longer period. Early results demonstrate promise, but consistency over the course of a full season will be the true measure of his managerial credentials.