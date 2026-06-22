Tunisia vs Netherlands | World Cup 2026 Group F | Matchday 15

Thursday 25 June 2026 | 18:00 local (Kansas City) | Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group F | TV: BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Netherlands sit top of Group F on four points after one win and one draw from two matches, and a victory here seals their place in the last 32 with a game to spare. Tunisia, bottom of the group with zero points and a goal difference of minus eight following heavy defeats to Sweden and Japan, are already eliminated and play for pride in their World Cup 2026 finale. The Dutch will have one eye on goal difference, with Japan level on points in second, meaning Ronald Koeman’s side have reason to push for a convincing winning margin rather than settle for a workmanlike three points.

Verdict

Netherlands are overwhelming favourites at 1/7 to win this Tunisia vs Netherlands fixture, and that price reflects a gap in class that has been evident throughout Group F. A Netherlands win to nil at a best available price is the standout angle given Tunisia’s inability to score in two of their last three matches and a concession tally of nine goals in two World Cup games.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Match Preview

This is a match defined by contrasting circumstances before a ball is kicked. Tunisia arrive in Kansas City already eliminated, having shipped nine goals in their two group games, and face a Netherlands side that has beaten Sweden 5-1 and played Japan to a 2-2 draw. The Dutch carry genuine attacking firepower from front to back, and Koeman has strong motivation to rotate carefully while still pressing for a big win that could influence the group’s final standings.

For Tunisia, the task is to avoid further embarrassment and find something positive to take from a difficult campaign. The coaching upheaval has been significant: Sabri Lamouchi was sacked after the opening 5-1 loss to Sweden, becoming the first coach ever dismissed after a single World Cup match, with Herve Renard brought in to manage the remaining fixtures. Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, takes charge of a side that has been overwhelmed at this level but retains individual quality in midfield through Ellyes Skhiri and the younger Hannibal Mejbri.

Netherlands, for their part, will want to put on a performance that reinforces their group-topping status. Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen give Koeman plenty of attacking options, and Virgil Van Dijk continues to anchor the defensive structure with authority. A dominant result here would also help settle nerves ahead of the knockout rounds, should Japan snatch top spot on goal difference.

Team Form

Tunisia last five:

Japan (H): Lost 0-4 (World Cup 2026)

Sweden (A): Lost 1-5 (World Cup 2026)

Belgium (A): Lost 0-5 (Friendly)

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Canada (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Tunisia have not won in any of their last five matches and have conceded 15 goals in that run. The two World Cup results are particularly damaging: Renard’s side have looked exposed at both ends, with their solitary tournament goal coming from defender Omar Rekik. Pre-tournament friendly defeats to Belgium and Austria offered little reason for optimism, and the squad lacks the depth to implement a meaningful tactical reset in what is now a dead rubber.

Netherlands last five:

Sweden (H): Won 5-1 (World Cup 2026)

Japan (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup 2026)

Uzbekistan (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Algeria (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Ecuador (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Netherlands’ 5-1 dismantling of Sweden in their second group match demonstrated their ceiling when everything clicks. The draw with Japan was competitive and suggested the Dutch are not invincible, but the gap between them and Tunisia is substantial. Koeman’s attacking unit has been productive in the tournament itself, scoring seven goals in two matches, and the confidence from that Sweden result should carry into this fixture.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Head to Head

These sides have met just three times in their history, all in friendly matches, and this World Cup fixture will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations. The record reads one Netherlands win, one draw, and one draw, but the results stretch back over four decades and carry limited weight as tactical evidence.

The most recent meeting came in February 2009, a 1-1 draw in Tunis. Before that, a 2-2 draw in January 1994. The only win for either side in this head-to-head came in April 1978, when Netherlands beat Tunisia 4-0. The Tunisia vs Netherlands head to head record, therefore, offers no major indication of what to expect on 25 June 2026 given how dramatically both squads have evolved. The context of Group F and current form is a far more reliable guide.

Team News

Tunisia have endured a turbulent campaign in terms of both results and management. Renard will be working with the same squad that started the tournament under Lamouchi, and while no specific injuries have been confirmed, the psychological toll of two heavy defeats is a relevant factor. Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri are expected to continue anchoring the midfield, while teenage forward Rayan Elloumi could feature with nothing to lose at this stage.

Netherlands enter the fixture with the luxury of selection rotation available to Koeman. With qualification secured or within reach, he may choose to rest key players ahead of the knockout rounds, though the goal difference equation with Japan may encourage him to field a strong starting side. Frenkie De Jong and Ryan Gravenberch provide depth and quality in central areas, while the front line of Depay, Gakpo and Malen has proven to be one of the more dangerous attacking combinations in the tournament.

No suspensions have been flagged for either side coming into this match, and both squads announced their full 26-man groups ahead of the tournament. Netherlands’ defensive spine of Van Dijk and Micky Van De Ven has been stable throughout the group stage, and Bart Verbruggen has been reliable in goal behind them.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Valery, Talbi, Bronn, Abdi; Skhiri, Mejbri, Ben Slimane; Achouri, Chaouat, Saad

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk (c), Van De Ven, Hato; De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is Netherlands’ high-energy midfield press against Tunisia’s attempts to build out under Renard. Tijjani Reijnders (32 caps, seven international goals) has been the creative engine for the Dutch in this tournament, combining with Frenkie De Jong to control possession and pick passes in behind opposition lines. Against a Tunisia midfield that has struggled to retain the ball under pressure, the Netherlands are likely to dominate territory in the middle of the pitch. Skhiri’s experience at 83 caps is Tunisia’s best chance of disrupting that control, but the Dutch numerical advantage in transition, combined with the directness of Gakpo and Malen on the flanks, makes it difficult to see Renard’s side stemming the tide for long periods.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Netherlands Win @ 1/7

Netherlands are heavy favourites and the form data backs the price. Tunisia have been outscored 9-1 in their two World Cup matches, and the Dutch hit five past Sweden just five days ago. At 1/7, the margin for a single-bet play is thin, but the selection sits firmly as the foundation of any Tunisia vs Netherlands accumulator or bet builder combination.

Goals Market: Over 3.25 Goals @ 1/1

The total is set at 3.25 goals and Evens for the over represents genuine value. Netherlands have scored seven goals in their two group matches, and Tunisia have conceded nine. Both of Tunisia’s World Cup games have produced at least five goals combined. The Dutch attack has been direct and prolific, and even with some rotation there is sufficient quality to drive the total beyond 3.25 in Kansas City.

Scorer Market: Cody Gakpo Anytime

Gakpo has 21 goals in 50 caps for Netherlands and has been a consistent threat in this tournament. He offers pace down the left channel and intelligent movement inside the box, and Tunisia’s defensive unit has shown vulnerability against direct runners. The Liverpool forward is a strong inclusion in any Tunisia vs Netherlands bet builder given the Dutch are expected to create multiple clear chances.

Fourth Pick: Netherlands Win to Nil

Tunisia have scored just once in their World Cup campaign, and that was a Rekik header rather than a flowing attacking move. Renard’s side have been unable to threaten opposition goalkeepers consistently, and Netherlands kept a clean sheet through large portions of both group games before the defensive structure was tested. With the Dutch expected to control the match from the first whistle, a nil on the Tunisia side of the scoreboard is a well-supported reading of the Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction.

Odds Across Operators

The following Tunisia vs Netherlands betting odds are taken from leading operators and reflect the best available prices at the time of publication.

Tunisia Win – 23/1

Draw – 17/2

Netherlands Win – 1/7

Over 3.25 Goals – 1/1

Under 3.25 Goals – 5/6

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands

Tunisia vs Netherlands is available to watch live in the UK on BBC and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 25 June 2026, with kick-off at 23:00 BST. Coverage is free-to-air with no subscription required, and the match can be streamed via the iPlayer app on mobile, tablet, smart TV and desktop.

How to Bet on Tunisia vs Netherlands

To place a bet on this World Cup fixture, follow these steps with any leading UK-licensed operator:

Create an account or log in to your preferred licensed betting site. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Tunisia vs Netherlands in the Group F listings. Select your market, whether that is the match result, goals total, or a bet builder. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Check the price one final time before confirming, as odds can move close to kick-off. For a Tunisia vs Netherlands accumulator, add this selection to other confirmed World Cup picks and combine in a multi. Confirm the bet and keep a note of your selections.

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