Turin prosecutors open investigation over extortion attempt on Pogba

Turin prosecutors have opened an investigation into an alleged attempt to extort Paul Pogba in Turin by a group of Frenchmen.

The Juventus midfielder has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons after his brother threatened to reveal some secrets about him.

His lawyers fired back, revealing that the midfielder had been the subject of alleged extortion by a combination of his childhood friends and brothers.

A gang had attacked him near the Juventus training ground in another attempt to get some money from him.

A report on Tuttosport claims the authorities in Turin have now taken the case up, and they will investigate the incident and other related crimes to get more details about the threats to Pogba’s life and safety.

The report said Pogba had filed a complaint in Italy on the 16th of July because about three people of French origin had tried to attack him two days earlier at Continassa.

The midfielder will hope the investigators can find the culprits and make them pay.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s off-field problem has come at the wrong time, but the midfielder should be able to get it sorted.

Thankfully, he is recovering from an injury, so the problems will not affect his performance.

Hopefully, it would have been dealt with when he returns to action.