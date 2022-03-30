Turkey-Italy: Chiellini gets mediocre rating, but one Juventus target shines

On Tuesday, the Italian national team travelled for Turkey for an unwanted friendly appointment. Nevertheless, it turned out to be an an entertaining affair, with the Azzurri winning 3-2.

Cengiz Under opened the scoring for the hosts as early as the fourth minute. However, Roberto Mancini’s men woke up late in the first half and turned the result upside down.

Cristiano Biraghi’s freekick was headed home by Bryan Cristante for the equalizer. Few minutes later, Giacomo Raspadori pounced on a mistake at the back to dribble past Merih Demiral and put Italy in the lead.

The Sassuolo striker then completed a personal brace in the second half with a close-range finish, but Serdar Dursun pulled one back for Turkey.

While this might well be Giorgio Chiellini’s final outing with the national team, Tuttusport (via ilBianconero) gave him a mediocre grade of 5.5.

The outlet blamed the Juventus captain for the first goal, as he allowed Under to slip past him. However, the defender then managed to regain his composure and put on a decent showing.

The match also saw Mattia De Sciglio making his return to the national team following a three-year absence. The right-back earned a rating of 6 for his efforts.

As for the Bianconeri’s transfer targets, Nicolò Zaniolo only lasted 45 minutes and failed to deliver the goods. His final grade was 5.

Gianluca Scamacca worked hard for the team but couldn’t score the goal, so he gets a rating of 6. But his Sassuolo teammate Raspadori was the real star of the show thanks to his two goals. Tuttosport rated his performance as a 7.