Turkey vs United States | Group D, Matchday 15 | Thursday 25 June 2026 | Kick-off: 19:00 local (02:00 BST 26 June) | SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood)

Group D standings: United States 1st (6pts) | Australia 2nd (3pts) | Paraguay 3rd (3pts) | Turkey 4th (0pts)

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s At Stake

The United States have already secured qualification for the Round of 16 with maximum points from two games, while Turkey are mathematically eliminated after back-to-back defeats, meaning this fixture is a dead rubber in the truest sense. The Americans will be targeting top spot with their strongest available selection, while Turkey face a game of national pride with nothing left to play for in the standings. The only meaningful subplot is goal difference: a heavy United States win could threaten Australia or Paraguay’s route through, though both second and third position remain very tight.

Verdict

Turkey vs United States predictions point firmly toward a United States victory, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side carrying dominant group-stage form into a fixture Turkey cannot influence in the standings. The United States at 1/1 represents fair value given their six goals scored and one conceded across two group outings, against a Turkey side that has failed to score in either match.

Turkey vs United States Match Preview

Turkey arrive at SoFi Stadium in the worst possible position: two defeats, no goals scored, three conceded, and nothing riding on the result. Vincenzo Montella’s side were perhaps unfortunate in terms of possession and attempts in their opening fixtures, but the numbers are stark. Turkey lost 2-0 to Australia in Vancouver and 1-0 to Paraguay in Santa Clara, becoming one of the first sides eliminated at this tournament. For a team that qualified via the UEFA play-offs ending a lengthy absence from the World Cup, the exit has been abrupt and damaging to morale.

The United States, by contrast, have been among the most impressive sides in the group stage. A 4-1 demolition of Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, in which Folarin Balogun scored twice and Christian Pulisic provided three assists, was followed by a composed 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle. Pochettino’s team have already qualified for the knockout rounds as group winners, and the question now is how much rotation he risks against a Turkey side with little left to give.

On paper this should be a comfortable United States afternoon. SoFi Stadium is familiar territory for Pochettino’s players, and the home crowd will have already seen their side qualify. Turkey need a win on pride alone, but their attacking output so far, zero goals in 180 minutes, gives little reason to believe they will trouble a United States defence that has conceded only once.

Team Form

Turkey last five results:

Paraguay (H, World Cup): Lost 0-1

Australia (A, World Cup): Lost 0-2

Venezuela (N, Friendly): Won 2-1

North Macedonia (H, Friendly): Won 4-0

Kosovo (A, World Cup Qualifying): Won 1-0

Turkey’s two World Cup results have been deeply underwhelming. They were shut out in both matches and did not create enough to seriously threaten either Australia or Paraguay. The pre-tournament friendlies, including that 4-0 win over North Macedonia, now look misleading given how the team has performed under competitive pressure at the tournament.

United States last five results:

Australia (H, World Cup): Won 2-0

Paraguay (H, World Cup): Won 4-1

Germany (H, Friendly): Lost 1-2

Senegal (H, Friendly): Won 3-2

Portugal (H, Friendly): Lost 0-2

The United States have been convincing across both World Cup group matches, combining attacking output with defensive solidity. Their only competitive concern is that they have not been tested by elite opponents yet. Turkey, while struggling for goals, represent a side with genuine individual quality across the squad, and a United States team rotating key players may face a sterner examination than the standings suggest.

Turkey vs United States Head to Head

These two sides have met five times across all competitions, with each encounter close. Turkey lead the overall record, winning two of the five meetings to the United States’ two wins, with one draw. The most recent match was a friendly in June 2025, which Turkey won 2-1 on United States soil. Before that, the United States had won back-to-back friendlies against Turkey, 2-1 in 2014 and 2-1 in 2010. The earliest World Cup-adjacent clash came at the 2003 Confederations Cup, where Turkey edged the United States 2-1 in a third-place play-off. This is the first time the two nations have met at a World Cup proper, adding a layer of historical significance to what is otherwise a low-stakes group closer.

Team News

Turkey’s squad contains genuine quality despite their poor group-stage results. Hakan Calhanoğlu, the Inter Milan midfielder and Turkey captain with over 100 caps, anchors the midfield and will be central to any attempt at creating openings. Arda Guler of Real Madrid has shown flashes in this tournament without a decisive contribution, and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus offers direct running that has not yet come off. Kerem Aktürkoglu leads Turkey’s scoring charts in recent form and will be the main attacking outlet from the flank. With nothing to lose, Montella may well opt for an attacking setup to see the tournament out on a positive note.

For the United States, Pochettino faces a decision about rotation. His two most significant performers so far, Balogun, who has scored twice in the tournament, and Pulisic, the team’s all-time World Cup assist leader, may be rested ahead of the knockout rounds. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams provide the United States with physical and technical depth in midfield, while defenders such as Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards have been consistent throughout. The United States have the squad depth to rotate heavily and still field a competitive side against a Turkey team with no tournament momentum.

There are no specific injury concerns confirmed for either side at this stage, though Turkey’s elimination removes any incentive to take risks with players carrying knocks. The United States, knowing they need only a draw to guarantee finishing as group winners, may approach this with one eye firmly on the knockout stage.

Predicted Lineups

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Uğurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Calhanoğlu (c), Kaan Ayhan; Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu, Kerem Aktürkoglu; Kenan Yildiz

United States Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (c), Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna; Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic

Predicted XIs based on available squad information. Lineups subject to confirmation closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is likely to be Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoğlu against the United States’ midfield engine room of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. Calhanoğlu is Turkey’s creative linchpin with 22 international goals and the ability to pick passes through defensive blocks, but Adams and McKennie have shown throughout this tournament that they press aggressively and win second balls. If the United States can limit Calhanoğlu’s time on the ball, Turkey’s attacking threat, which has produced zero goals in the group stage, may evaporate entirely. Pochettino will know that shutting down Turkey’s captain effectively ends their side’s best route to finding the net.

Best Bets

Main Pick: United States to Win @ 1/1

The United States have six goals scored and only one conceded across two group matches. Turkey have not found the net once in 180 minutes of World Cup football. Even accounting for potential rotation from Pochettino, the quality gap between a side with momentum and a side already eliminated is considerable. The United States to win is the clear call.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Turkey’s attacking output has been non-existent so far, and a United States side managing their squad ahead of the knockout rounds is unlikely to throw caution to the wind. Three of the last four Turkey vs United States head-to-head meetings have finished with a total of two or three goals, and the under 2.5 goals market at 11/10 looks solid given Turkey’s failure to score in either group game.

Scorer Market: Folarin Balogun to Score Anytime

Balogun has been the standout United States attacking player of this tournament, scoring twice against Paraguay to become the first American to score multiple goals in a single World Cup game since 1930. With four goals in his most recent scoring run for the United States and Turkey’s defensive fragility evident, Balogun is the obvious candidate to trouble the scoresheet again.

Bet Builder: United States Win and Under 3.5 Goals

A controlled United States win, likely by one or two goals, is the most probable match shape. Pochettino’s side have been efficient rather than prolific, and a rotated lineup against a low-threat Turkey side is unlikely to produce a rout. Combining a United States victory with under 3.5 goals offers a structured, evidence-led build.

Odds Across Operators

Turkey vs United States betting odds from leading operators as of publication:

Turkey Win – 5/2

Draw – 10/3

United States Win – 1/1

Over 2.5 Goals: 4/5 | Under 2.5 Goals: 11/10

The best available price on a United States win is 1/1 with leading operators. Turkey vs United States odds are sourced across 11 bookmakers, and prices may shift ahead of kick-off depending on team news and any late lineup confirmation.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Turkey vs United States

Turkey vs United States is live on ITV and ITVX in the United Kingdom on Thursday 25 June 2026. Kick-off is at 19:00 local time in Los Angeles (Inglewood), which translates to 02:00 BST on Friday 26 June. The match is free-to-air via ITV and available to stream through the ITVX platform.

How to Bet on Turkey vs United States

To place a bet on Turkey vs United States at the best available price, follow these steps:

Compare Turkey vs United States odds across leading operators to find the best price for your selection. Log in to your account or register if you are a new customer. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and find Group D, Matchday 15. Select your preferred market, match result, goals, or a bet builder combining multiple outcomes. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For accumulators or Turkey vs United States acca options, add this selection alongside other World Cup group-stage matches. Check Turkey vs United States lineups closer to kick-off to confirm key players are starting before settling your bet. Set a deposit limit or use responsible gambling tools before placing your bet.

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