Turkish and Russian club’s join race to sign Juventus outcast

January 24, 2021 - 8:45 pm

Sami Khedira is still a Juventus player, despite not playing a game for them this season.

The German has been told that he can leave the club since the start of the campaign, but there seems to be a shortage of takers.

This month offered him the chance to leave for a team where he can play more often, but there has been no serious offer for his signature.

As Juventus continue to look for how to get him off their wage bill, the latest report from Tuttosport via Calciomercato on his future claims that he has offers from Russia and Turkey.

He has flirted with the idea of moving to the Premier League where he could be reunited with Jose Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti, but it seems he will not get a deal there this month.

Khedira earns around 6m euros per season at Juve, only a few teams around the world can offer him that much salary, and he doesn’t even have the capacity to perform and earn that much right now.

Teams will want to get a discount from Juve before they can sign him, but no club has come forward with such an offer with less than 10 days to the close of this transfer window.

