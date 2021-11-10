Turkish club adds Juventus youngster to their transfer wishlist

Luca Pellegrini remained at Juventus last summer despite the slim prospect of him playing regularly at the club.

The full-back has unsurprisingly played only a handful of minutes in this campaign.

But his development needs more than that. Would he be willing to leave Italy and further his development in a foreign land?

Calciomercato says he has appeared on the transfer wishlist of Trabzonspor who leads the Turkish top-flight standings.

They are favourites to win the Turkish league this season, but they want to keep improving.

They have identified the left-back spot as one position they would love to strengthen.

Several options are on their list and one of them is Pellegrini.

The youngster spent the last season on loan at Genoa and would have expected to get lots of playing time in this campaign after being kept on by Max Allegri.

However, he has played just 3 Serie A matches so far and would feel he deserves more.

It would be hard for him to agree to move to Turkey so early in his career.

A loan move to another Italian club would be more ideal for him and Juve could allow him to enjoy that in the 2022/2023 season.