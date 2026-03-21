Lois Openda has struggled to make an impact since his move to Juventus in the summer from RB Leipzig, and the Old Lady appears set to complete a permanent transfer once the season concludes. The clubs had agreed on an obligation to sign the striker at the end of the term, a situation that suits Leipzig, who would otherwise have faced uncertainty had Juventus opted against keeping him.

Difficult Spell at Juventus

Openda’s performances at Juventus have been disappointing, failing to meet the expectations placed upon him. The club now seems willing to facilitate his departure, recognising that he does not fit into their plans. According to Tuttojuve, a potential suitor has already emerged, with Fenerbahce showing interest in acquiring the striker for next season.

The Turkish side remains convinced of Openda’s qualities and believes he can thrive in their squad. They are expected to pursue the deal actively to secure his services, confident that he can make a meaningful contribution to their attacking options. For Juventus, this provides a clear opportunity to offload a player who has not delivered on the pitch.

Juventus Focus on Success

Allowing Openda to leave aligns with Juventus’ broader strategy under Luciano Spalletti, who will continue as manager next season. The club is prioritising players capable of having a direct impact on results, aiming to compete for trophies and assert dominance in Serie A. Removing players who have underperformed is therefore considered essential to strengthening the squad and achieving their objectives.

With the transfer window approaching, Juventus are likely to ensure that Openda’s exit is completed smoothly. This move would allow the club to allocate resources more effectively, invest in players better suited to Spalletti’s system, and maintain a competitive edge in the league. The departure of Openda appears set to be a straightforward solution for both the club and the player as they look ahead to next season.