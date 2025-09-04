Arkadiusz Milik has now been sidelined for over 400 days, having suffered an injury in the build-up to Euro 2024 that has kept him out of competitive action. The Polish forward consequently missed the entirety of last season and is still not regarded as fit enough to be trusted by Juventus in the current campaign.

As a result, the Bianconeri have excluded him from their plans, leaving him out of their Champions League squad. With his career approaching its twilight, Juventus are eager to find a solution that would see him move on this summer, thereby relieving the club of his wages.

A Possible Move to Turkiye

There may yet be an avenue for Juventus to offload the striker. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milik has emerged as a target for Turkish side Samsunspor, who are actively pursuing reinforcements before their transfer window closes. The ambitious Super Lig outfit is said to be exploring several options, and Milik features prominently on their shortlist of potential signings.

Juventus are understood to be more than willing to sanction a move, even if it initially takes the form of a loan deal. The Italian giants view this as an opportunity to reduce their financial burden while providing the player with a chance to revive his career in a new environment.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus Keen to Move On

Milik’s situation reflects the broader challenge facing Juventus as they look to streamline their squad and plan for the future. With no role for the striker in their current set-up, the focus has shifted towards ensuring his departure can be finalised as quickly as possible. The club’s position is clear, as he is not considered part of their long-term project and may never feature meaningfully again in black and white.

For Milik, a potential switch to Samsunspor could provide the platform to return to regular football after a prolonged spell on the sidelines. While questions remain about his sharpness and durability, a fresh start may prove to be the most practical option for both the player and the club.

As Juventus seek to move decisively in the transfer market, the resolution of Milik’s future is likely to be a priority in the closing days of the Turkish window.