Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Davide Frattesi, a midfielder who is struggling for regular game time at Inter Milan. The player is said to be receptive to a move, with Juventus keen to strengthen their squad, but they face competition for his signature from abroad.

Frattesi has attracted interest from several clubs, with Galatasaray currently leading the pursuit. The Turkish side has been tracking him closely and is reportedly willing to meet Inter’s demands to secure his services. Selling him to Galatasaray would also be advantageous for Inter, as it prevents the midfielder from joining a domestic rival in Serie A.

Galatasaray’s approach

According to Il Bianconero, Galatasaray has sent a delegation to Milan to negotiate with Inter over the midfielder. The Italian club are seeking around 35 million euros for Frattesi, though they are open to a loan agreement that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the temporary spell. The Turkish club appear prepared to meet these conditions, signalling their seriousness in attempting to conclude the deal quickly.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus’ position

Juventus now face a race to secure Frattesi’s signature before Galatasaray finalise their move. The midfielder’s preference could play a decisive role, as he may choose to remain in Italy rather than move abroad. If he indicates a desire to stay in Serie A, Inter could reject Galatasaray’s approach and wait for Juventus to make a formal offer. The situation highlights the strategic complexity of transfer negotiations, where player intentions, club interests, and competing offers all influence the outcome.

For Juventus, securing Frattesi would provide additional depth and quality in midfield, addressing a key area of the squad. The club’s interest reflects its intent to reinforce the team as the season enters its critical stages, ensuring they have options to compete effectively across multiple competitions. Whether the move materialises will depend on how swiftly Juventus acts and the midfielder’s willingness to join the Bianconeri.