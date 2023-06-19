Turkish club targeting Mattia Perin ahead of next season

Mattia Perin, who has served as the second-choice goalkeeper at Juventus since returning from his last loan spell, may be eager for an opportunity to regain the role of a first-choice goalkeeper, and a Turkish club could provide him with that chance.

While Perin has proven to be effective whenever he gets a chance to play, his opportunities have been limited due to his backup status at Juventus. Nonetheless, he remains an important player for the club.

Juventus would prefer to keep him, as having at least two reliable goalkeepers strengthens their squad depth. However, according to Calciomercato, Fenerbahce, a Turkish club known for shopping in Serie A, considers Perin a goalkeeper who can enhance their team’s performance.

The prospect of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper at Fenerbahce could potentially entice Perin to consider a move. This would offer him the opportunity to regain his prominent role and continue his career with increased playing time.

Juve FC Says

Perin is a key player because he is a reliable goalkeeper, but we also know he deserves to get more game time and should consider an offer for him if he wants to leave.

However, we must ensure we find a good replacement for him before we allow him to make the move.