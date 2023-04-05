Turkish giant targeting Juventus man currently out on loan

Denis Zakaria is spending this season on loan at Chelsea and Juventus has an agreement with the London club to sell him for a fee.

The Swiss midfielder did well when he was fit to play for them, but injuries have sidelined him over the last few weeks and it now seems he will return to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Juve has moved on from him and is rebuilding their squad without the loanee in the picture.

This means if Chelsea does not sign him permanently, he will likely return to Turin, where there is no space for him to play.

However, another suitor has emerged who could help Juve by adding him to their squad in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Galatasaray wants to add him to their squad when the term finishes.

The Turkish side is monitoring his situation and will pounce to make him their player next season if the chance is available.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is one player we do not need to see at the club next season, so we welcome any interest in his signature.

The Swiss international has not lived up to expectations in London, so we might have to settle with him leaving on loan again.