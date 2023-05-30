At the end of the season, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes will both be leaving Juventus.

Both Argentines joined last summer, reuniting once again following their stints at Paris Saint-Germain. The winger signed as a free agent, while the midfielder arrived on loan with an option to buy.

Following the World Cup triumph, Di Maria enjoyed a stellar spell between January and March, but his form regressed recently. For his part, Paredes never truly got off the ground.

But according to Calciomercato, the two compatriots could also play side-by-side next season, as Galatasaray is attempting to secure a major coup.

The Istanbul-based club is currently leading the Turkish Super League which would guarantee them a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. The club already hosts another Argentine who left PSG in the shape of Mauro Icardi.

As the source explains, this won’t be an easy swoop for Galatasaray, but the management has already held talks with Lisandro Pirosanto who represents both players.

Juve FC say

At this stage of his career, Turkey would represent a safe haven for Di Maria. While he still possesses top-notch skills, his waning physical condition requires a slower-pace league.

As for Paredes, he’s still young enough to play at the highest level, but his disappointing displays in Turin are unlikely to land him offers from top European clubs.