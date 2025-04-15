Victor Osimhen has emerged as the top target for Juventus ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with the club preparing for the likely departure of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has struggled to make the desired impact this season, and it appears increasingly likely that he will be moved on in the summer.

Under Igor Tudor, Juventus have adopted a tactical approach that does not seem to suit Vlahovic’s strengths. The forward has found it difficult to find the back of the net consistently, and the club’s decision-makers are now looking to reshape their attack to fit Tudor’s system more effectively.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is seen as the ideal solution. The Nigerian striker has maintained an excellent level of performance throughout the campaign and remains one of the most sought-after forwards in European football. His pace, strength, and clinical finishing make him an attractive prospect for Juventus as they aim to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Serie A and beyond.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who worked with Osimhen during their time together at Napoli, is particularly keen to reunite with the forward in Turin. His admiration for the player’s abilities and mentality is no secret, and Juventus are expected to make a strong push for his signature.

However, the Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit. Several Premier League clubs have been monitoring Osimhen’s situation and could provide strong financial competition. Additionally, Galatasaray are desperate to keep the striker and is ready to do everything in their power to secure him permanently.

According to Tuttojuve, the Turkish giants are determined to beat Juventus to his signature and are prepared to make a substantial offer to retain the services of the Nigerian. They recognise the value he brings to their squad and are willing to make a significant financial commitment to keep him.

Osimhen is undoubtedly a top-class forward, and Juventus cannot afford to be outbid if they are serious about strengthening their frontline. Allowing Galatasaray or any other club to offer more and win the race would be a major setback for the Bianconeri’s ambitions.