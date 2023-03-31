Turkish giants reported to be targeting Juventus forward

Moise Kean has been redeemed by Juventus after spending two seasons on loan at the club, but his future is far from secure.

The striker has struggled to score goals in this campaign and this poor performance could force Juventus to offload him at the end of the season.

The black and whites know he must do better because the team needs goals and some clubs outside Italy are looking to add him to their squad.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Kean has interest from clubs in Turkey, with Besiktas and Galatasaray hoping to lure the former Everton man away from Turin.

At 23, Kean will feel he still has so much to contribute to Juve, which might stop him from changing clubs soon.

However, if he does not start scoring often, the black and whites might be forced to offload him.

Juve FC Says

Kean has simply been poor and in an ideal world, we should not have made his transfer permanent.

That does not guarantee his future at the club and we probably need to start searching for a replacement.

If he does not score, there is almost no need to keep Kean in our squad because the Italian does not have the goals we need in him.