Turkish side set to challenge Juventus for Liverpool star

Galatasaray is looking to sign Liverpool ace Divock Origi ahead of Juventus as a replacement for Radamel Falcao.

Falcao is set to leave the Turkish giants next month with a move to Qatar or the MLS being touted.

Todofichajes says that they have been looking around to find a striker that can replace the Colombian.

One name that their manager wants the most at the moment is apparently Origi.

Despite being reputed for scoring some of the most important goals in Liverpool’s history, Origi has struggled to get regular playing time at Anfield.

The Belgian has a contract with them until 2024, but he is being blocked from playing first-team football by several top attackers.

Galatasaray hopes to sign him on loan for the rest of the season with the option of making the move permanent.

Juventus has targeted the Champions League-winning goal scorer in recent weeks as they look for a way to reduce their reliance on Alvaro Morata.

Origi has what it takes to play for Juventus, and as he has won the Champions League with the Reds, he would bring an added edge to Turin in Juve’s bid to win the coveted trophy.