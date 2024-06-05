Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella is content with the progress Kenan Yildiz is making on all levels.

The 19-year-old earned a promotion to the first Juventus team this season, and was one of the few bright notes in an overly underwhelming campaign for the club. The teenager has now cemented himself as a regular starter for his national team.

Therefore, the young attacker was in action last night at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium as Turkiye took on Italy in a friendly contest that ended in a stalemate.

While he couldn’t quite replicate the heroics he produced in his previous visit to Bologna – when he sparked a memorable Juventus comeback – Montella still had words of praise for the immensely talented youngster.

“Compared to September, when he made his Turkiye debut and was not yet playing for Juve, I found him even stronger physically,” said the Roma and Sampdoria legend in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport.

“He is a modern, complete footballer but he’s still 19, he can still improve in all aspects, such as in managing moments of the match.

“Kenan is already doing great at present and has a bright future ahead of him. Being this mature at his age is not easy, so I hope he maintains it.”

Yildiz signed for Juventus in 2022 after spending 10 years at Bayern Munich’s academy. His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2027 after signing a renewal at the start of the season.