In recent months, Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz has been enjoying an expeditious rise in his young playing career.

After spending a solitary year in Turin, the wonderkid has already earned a promotion to the senior squad and has been featuring for Max Allegri’s side, albeit as a second-half substitute.

Moreover, the 18-year-old has received a call-up for the senior Turkish national team and made the most out of it.

On Saturday, the young striker made his full debut for Turkiye in a prestigious friendly against Germany, and marked the occasion by scoring a fabulous strike. The Turks beat their hosts by three goals to two.

For his part, Turkiye manager Vincenzo Montella heaped praise on the Juventus starlet, describing him as an intelligent player.

However, the former Roma and Sampdoria striker warns Yildiz of the high expectations that will be placed on his shoulders following his rise to prominence.

“Kenan Yıldız is a very intelligent kid. Thus, there is a high probability that he will become a good footballer in the long term,” argued Montella in his press conference via JuventusNews24.

“He has great potential. From now on he will have to get used to a different career and understand how to manage success. The expectations will be different now.

“He is a footballer who makes me happy with his performance and style of play.”

Turkiye will take on Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in their final Euro 2024 qualifier. Nevertheless, Montella’s men have already booked their spot in next summer’s tournament.