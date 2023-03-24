Tuttosport director clarifies rumours of Dybala suing Juventus

Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago has commented on the recent revelations that Paulo Dybala wants to sue Juventus for 50m euros.

The club still owes him around 3m euros, but reports yesterday claim if the black and whites miss the April deadline to pay him, he could sue them for even more money.

However, Vaciago has clarified the situation after the Argentinian came under serious attack online from Juventus’ fans.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“A little’ of clarity, first of all. Paulo Dybala and his lawyers will not ask Juventus for 50 million. And, at the moment, they have not filed any lawsuits with the club which, according to the 2021 agreement, framed in the so-called salary maneuver, should still pay him about three million euros. It is plausible to think that they will be paid, even if the parties are silent. In fact, we have discovered all these events and continue to discover them from the keyhole.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala had a beautiful spell at Juventus and we were mainly sad that the club allowed him to leave as a free agent.

He is still on the good books of most Bianconeri fans, but he has to come out and clarify this news. If he keeps quiet, it would seem he truly is in on it.

The attacker is enjoying his spell at AS Roma now and Juve will certainly pay him his 3m euros, but if he sues for 50m euros, it could tarnish his image at the club.

For now, he can still return to Turin and receive a hero’s welcome, but if this case is genuine, that will hardly happen and he probably will never come to the club again.