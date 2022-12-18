In the last few weeks, we’ve been reading several reports linking Dusan Vlahovic with an exit from Juventus. The Bianconeri splashed the big cash on the Serbian last January in order to secure his services from Fiorentina.

However, his first year in Turin has been marred by physical problems which hindered his performances on the pitch.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old still delivered some memorable performances which cemented him as a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium. Hence, the club isn’t ready to part ways with their prized asset just yet, as a new report explains.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to resist tempting offers from the Premier League in favor of maintaining the services of Vlahovic.

The source names Arsenal as the player’s primary suitors. The Gunners had even attempted to hijack the striker’s transfer to Turin in January. Moreover, Mikel Arteta is eager to add a new forward to his squad following the injury of Gabriel Jesus.

In addition to the North Londoners, Chelsea and Manchester United could also make an attempt for the Serbia international.

However, the report insists that Vlahovic is exclusively focused on regaining his best physical shape as he undergoes a specialized training program at Continassa, leaving transfer matters in the hands of his agent.