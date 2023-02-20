Following the resignation of Andrea Agnelli’s board of directors and the recent sanctions and bans handed to the club’s directors, Juventus remains a club in turmoil.

Therefore, we can still expect some changes to occur at the top managerial level, especially in the sporting department.

At the moment, Juventus Next Gen director Giovanni Manna has temporarily taken over the first team due to Federico Cherubini’s ban, but the club will eventually bring in a new sporting director.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Milan sporting director Ricky Massara is in pole position for a role at the Turin-based club.

The 54-year-old made a name for himself while working at Roma between 2011 and 2019, before eventually switching to the Rossoneri.

Massara currently operates as the right-hand man of Milan’s technical director Paolo Maldini and has a contract until 2024. However, the source claims that he doesn’t enjoy a good rapport with the club’s new owners, RebBird Capital Partners.

Therefore, the Italian could be willing to jump ship and join the Bianconeri who have been courting him for a while. He also happens to be a good friend of Max Allegri.

On the other hand, the report denies links between Juventus and Milan chief scout Geoffrey Moncada.