In a parallel universe, Juventus would have sacked Max Allegri a long time age. Yet, the tactician remains in charge of the club despite being on a free fall.

However, one would imagine that at some point, the management will eventually decide to wield the axe.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Derby della Mole on Saturday could decide Allegri’s fate, as a defeat could spell the end of his disastrous second tenure at the club.

The source also names five managers who could be candidates for the black and white dugout.

The first is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine found success in England with Southampton and Tottenham, but he parted ways with PSG last summer after failing to lead the side towards European glory.

The second name on the list is Thomas Tuchel who has recently left Chelsea following a poor start to the campaign. The German had lifted the Champions League trophy with the Blues in 2021.

Then we have the vastly experienced Rafael Benitez who had spells at Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid amongst others.

Former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli is also on the list. He remains untied after ending a second spell at Fiorentina in 2021.

Finally, the source also mentions former Sassuolo and Roma boss Eusebio De Francesco. The Italian’s career has been on a downhill since leading the Giallorossi towards a historic Champions League Semi Final in 2018. He has been sacked in the middle of the season four years in a row.