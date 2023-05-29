As we all know by now, Cristiano Giuntoli is the favorite candidate to become the new Juventus sporting director ahead of the upcoming transfer market.

While the 51-year-old is looking to join the Bianconeri, releasing himself from his Napoli contract (expiring in 2024) remains the main obstacle.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management is exploring alternative options in case they fail to secure the services of Giuntoli.

The source names Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic as a new candidate for the role after getting sacked from Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Despite securing a dramatic league title, the achievement wasn’t enough to spare the Bavarian club’s top officials.

The Bosnian had represented Juventus between 2007 and 2011 during his playing days, and was a popular figure amongst the club’s supporters who appreciated his tenacity and hard-working ethics.

The 46-year-old joined Bayern’s administration in 2017, rising through the hierarchy to becoming the club’s Sporting CEO in 2020.

Following his sacking from Bayern, you would always expect someone to link Salihamidzic with one of his other former clubs, especially one that already has a vacancy in the sporting department.

Nevertheless, the Bosnian’s decision-making during his time with the Bundesliga giants has been controversial to say the least.

Moreover, Guintoli is much more familiar with the Italian scene, so one would imagine that he’ll be a better fit for the role than Brazzo.