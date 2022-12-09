Following last week’s ground-breaking announcement, nothing has been quite the same as Juventus.

The whole board of directors led by president Andrea Agnelli has resigned in the wake of financial and legal crisis. Gianluca Ferrero has replaced the departing chairman while Gianluca Scanavino has been appointed as general director.

Nonetheless, the latter’s role appear to be temporary, and he should eventually return to his post in one of the other EXOR-owned companies.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus are looking to bring in a general director with a sporting background, identifying three possible candidates for the role.

The source reveals Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli as the favorite for the role. This isn’t the first time that the 50-year is linked with the a switch to Turin. He has been serving the Parternopei since 2015 and has a contract that expires in 2024.

The next candidate on the list is Igli Tare who has been Claudio Lotito’s right-hand man at Lazio for a while now. The Albanian has been the Biancocelesti’s sporting director since 2008, but his deal runs out at the end of the campaign.

Finally, former Torino and Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is currently unattached, and would be available immediately,