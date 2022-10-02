Tuttosport predicts Allegri’s fate if Juventus fail to beat Bologna

With every fresh failure, the voices amongst Juventus supporters asking for Max Allegri’s sacking are growing louder.

While the situation had apparently reached its climax when Monza secured their maiden Serie A victory at the Bianconeri’s expense, things could escalate even further with another disappointment this evening.

Allegri’s men are hosting Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in the hopes of taking a turn towards the better.

But what if Juventus fail to beat Thiago Motta’s men? Would Max be able to survive the backlash?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management is unlikely to take drastic decisions regardless of the result against Bologna.

Even though a draw or a defeat could spell the end of the Old Lady’s Scudetto hopes, the source doesn’t expect Juventus to wield the axe over Allegri’s head.

Juve FC say

Following the embarrassing defeat at the hands of Monza, the international break could have been the ideal timing for a change in the technical staff.

But if Juventus were willing to stick by the under-fire Allegri at the time, then sacking him a few days before a crucial Champions League encounter might be unlikely – at least by the club’s own standards.

Let’s hope that the team secures three points this weekend and spare the hierarchy from such unpleasant dilemma.