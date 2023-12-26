Since we have almost reached the halfway point of the season, Tuttosport revealed the average ratings for Juventus players based on their displays since the start of the season.

The Turin-based newspaper began by enlisting the players who received the lowest grades till reaching the best performers.

Fabio Miretti is on the bottom with a 5.8/10 average. Filip Kostic and Nicolo Fagioli are slightly above him with 5.83.

Then we have Alex Sandro who registered an average of 5.87, Moise Kean with 5.84 and Dusan Vlahovic (6/10) who’s the club’s top goalscorer with six strikes to his name. Timothy Weah recorded the same rating as the Serbian bomber.

Federico Gatti scored an average of 6.1/10, which would have certainly been higher if it wasn’t for the Sassuolo horror show. Adrien Rabiot follows suit with a rating of 6.13.

Juventus wantaway youngster Samuel Iling-Junior recorded 6.2, just below club captain Danilo (6.21) and Andrea Cambiaso (6.22).

The Italian duo of Manuel Locatelli and Daniele Rugani both registered an average of 6.25/10.

Arkadiusz Milik makes a surprising appearance in the Top Five with an average of 6.3/10.

Then we have three players sharing the runner-up spot with 6.32. We’re talking about Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Finally, Weston McKennie soars on top with an impressive average of 6.44/10.

The American international is enjoying a career revival since his return from a disappointing loan spell at Leeds United.

The Texan has been producing the goods either as a midfielder or a right wingback.