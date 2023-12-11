A report in the Italian press claims Juventus have identified Georgiy Sudakov as their main target ahead of the January transfer session.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Shakhtar Donetsk star is the “Mister X” who can give the Bianconeri a lift in the title race.

The Turin-based giants are only a couple of points behind arch-rivals Inter in the Serie A standings in what is panning out to be a two-horse race.

The newspaper feels that the 21-year-old would offer Max Allegri as an extra weapon in their daunting mission to overtake the Nerazzurri who certainly possess the strongest squad in the league.

The source notes that Juventus Football director Cristiano Giuntoli was in the stands to watch the young player in the Euro 2024 qualifier between Italy and Ukraine.

The report adds that Sudakov would cost Juventus a figure between 25 and 30 million euros, while the two clubs should be able to reach a formula that satisfies both parties.

The Ukrainian primarily plays as an attacking midfielder. Thus, Tuttosport believes that the attacking midfielder would allow Allegri to switch from a 3-5-2 formation to a slightly more attacking 3-4-1-2 line-up.

Sudakov is a youth product of Shakhtar who climbed the ranks to become a protagonist with the senior squad, as well as the national team.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would have to make a sacrifice to balance the books, and this would likely be Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Englishman has been starving for playing time this season as he finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order on the wings.