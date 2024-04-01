A report in the Italian press claims Juventus have pinpointed six of their players as “untouchables” ahead of the summer transfer market.

Amidst the club’s financial difficulties, many sources suggested that the club would be willing to sell almost any player for the right price.

While this statement may be more or less accurate, there are always stars who are deemed indispensable.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the management has identified six players as non-transferable.

The first name on the list is Wojciech Szczesny who has been a stalwart at the club since 2017. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper’s deal will expire in 2025, leaving his long-term future uncertain.

Then we have Andrea Cambiaso who’s proving to be the best addition to Max Allegri’s ranks this season after making his return from a loan spell at Bologna. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the versatile wingback, but the Old Lady will be looking to keep him in Turin.

Moreover, Juventus aren’t willing to relinquish the services of Kenan Yildiz. The 18-year-old is one the most exciting teenagers in Europe.

The same goes for Tiago Djalo who has yet to make his debut after joining Juventus in January, but already holds the esteem of the management.

The last two names on the list are club captain Danilo and Nicolo Fagioli. The latter will resume action in the coming months after serving a ban for violating anti-betting rules. The midfielder is a youth product of the club who cemented himself as a regular starter last term.

Finally, the source adds that Juventus would like to Adrien Rabiot and Daniele Rugani to the list. However, they must first sign new contracts as their current deals will expire in June.

Curiously the list doesn’t include some of the club’s biggest assets, the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.