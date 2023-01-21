Massimo Giletti
TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence

January 21, 2023 - 10:45 pm

Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books.

The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains.

However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a punishment and bans to some of their former executives.

The TV presenter Massimo Giletti has now questioned why the black and whites were tried twice for the same offence.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The club used as a scapegoat is wrong to hit only us. It amazes me that two trials can be made in the world of football on the same accusation, surprising. The other companies came out without a scratch, Juve with exemplary treatment. Here perhaps someone has not understood that hitting Juve hurts all Italian football”.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juve is an easy target and the Bianconeri clearly fell into the trap of prosecutors.

Other clubs had done business with them but haven’t been punished the way Max Allegri’s men have, which says a lot about what the prosecutors think of Juve.

The club has maintained its innocence and needs to work to prove it has done nothing wrong.

Avatar

