TV Pundit makes a very bold claim about Juventus this season

Former Italian defender, Massimo Brambati claims Juventus’ season was set up to be a disaster from the beginning.

The Bianconeri are enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent times and many fans expected more.

The club sacked Andrea Pirlo after he won two trophies, so everyone naturally expected things to get better under the management of Max Allegri.

But this season has simply been worse and the Bianconeri will hope they don’t end it trophyless.

One of the key decisions the club made at the start was selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Brambati believes not replacing him in time meant Juve automatically had to struggle.

He said via Tuttojuve: “The Italian Cup in Juve’s season does not move anything. The championship or the semi-final of the Champions League, even the quarterfinals. I also give a vote to the club, which replaced Ronaldo in an inadequate manner. You were too unprepared. It is an insufficiency that must be shared with the club. Vlahovic reinforcement came too late, and it has also been misused “.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was an important member of this team and he scored most of the goals that won trophies for us.

It was not a bad decision to allow him to leave and save money from paying him astronomical wages, but we needed to replace the Portuguese attacker with an equally reliable goal-scorer.